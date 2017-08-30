Bard wins Elks Youth Rodeo

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Elks Lodge held its 25th annual Elks Youth Rodeo over the weekend, a 26-event rodeo that attracted contestants from Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Three arenas running at the same time were used to accommodate the 744 entries each day.

Some of the events included 131 goat tyers, 128 barrel racers and 94 breakaway ropers each day. Members of the Elks Youth Rodeo commented that they were impressed by the contestants’ attitudes, commitment and skillsets.

Cash and awards of $71,590 were presented to contestants ages 17 and younger. These consisted of cash and scholarships of $12,252 and awards valued at $59,338.

Ellie Bard, 16, from Sheridan, won the Senior All-Around, earning her a one-year lease of a new Ford truck provided by Fremont Motors.

Bard has been a contestant in the Elks Youth Rodeo since she was a Pee Wee.

“She has always been willing to help other contestants or our rodeo crew,” a press release from the Elks Youth Rodeo said of Bard. “The Elks are very proud of her and wish her the best in the future.”

Cooper Deveraux, 16, of Newcastle, won the All-Around Youth award, a Jackson three-horse slant-load trailer provided by Prime Rate Motors.

Hadley Thompson, 9, of Yoder, received a $2,000 scholarship as the All-Around Youth Reserve Champion.

Krissy VanderVoort, 17, of Billings, Montana, received the All-Around Youth Reserve runner-up $1,000 scholarship, and Tanner McInerney, 17, of Alzada, Montana, received the Senior Reserve Champion $2,000 scholarship

The Senior Reserve runner-up, receiving a saddle, was Bella Fossum, 16, of Billings, Montana. The saddle for the Intermediate All-Around went to Haiden Thompson, 13, from Yoder; the saddle for the Junior All-Around went to Hadley Thompson, 9, of Yoder; and the saddle for the Pee Wee All-Around went to Jewel Randall, 6, of Wheatland.

The Sheridan Elks Lodge #520 thanked all of the contestants and sponsors for their help in making the rodeo possible and is looking forward to holding the event again next year.

Elks

Youth

Rodeo

Aug.

26-27

Sheridan

County

Fairgrounds

Reserve

Grace Peterson (Buffalo); Intermediate

Garrett Jepson (Las Vegas); Intermediate runner-up

Rickie Jo Rouke (Gillette); Junior

Kamry Stratton (Torrington); Junior runner-up

All-Around

Jewel Randall (Wheatland); Saturday Pee Wee

Presley Williams (Hammond, Mont.); Sunday Pee Wee

Presley Williams; Pee Wee reserve

Juddy Farella (Cheyenne); Hard Luck Award

Barrel

Racing

Shay Hough (Gillette); Senior

Piper Cordes (Wall, S.D.); Intermediate

Juddy Farella; Junior

Tenley Kleeman (Killdeer, N.D.); Saturday Pee Wee

Presley Williams; Sunday Pee Wee

Pole

Bending

Shay Hough; Senior

Grace Peterson; Intermediate

Coen Tavegie (Newcastle); Junior

Lacy Reinert (Wall, S.D.); Saturday Pee Wee

Tenley Kleeman; Sunday Pee We

Goat

Tail

Tying

Hadley Thompson (Yoder); Junior

Royce Siemsen (Worden, Mont.); Saturday Pee Wee

Jewel Randall; Sunday Pee Wee

Goat

Tying

Ellie Bard (Sheridan); Senior

Tavy Leno (Sheridan); Intermediate

Flag

Race

Hunter Hayden (Gillette); Senior

Kailee Gill (Moorcroft); Intermediate

Hadley Thompson; Junior

Crepe

Paper

Race

Krissy Vandervoort, Bell Fossum (Billings, Mont.); Senior

Cannon Campbell (Shoshoni), Tavy Leno; Intermediate

Hayden Pihl (Buffalo, S.D.), Jace Jepson (Las Vegas); Junior

Breakaway

Roping

Cooper Deveraux (Newcastle); Senior

Garrett Jepson; Intermediate

Steer

Stopping

Cooper Deveraux; Senior

Caden Moreland (Decker, Mont.); Intermediate

Ribbon

Roping

Layna Tibbs, Kaden Pazour (Fort Pierre, S.D.); Senior

Calf

Roping

Jake Deveraux (Newcastle); Senior