SHERIDAN — Balloon the Bighorns will take off from the Bighorn Equestrian Center starting Saturday.

The event will include pilot briefings, balloon launches, balloon glows and balloon rides.

The event will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For a full list of events, see the group’s Facebook page.

The Bighorn Equestrian Center is located at 352 Bird Farm Road.