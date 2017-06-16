Awards, awards everywhere

On Thursday, I wandered down to the SAGE Community Arts photography show to celebrate friends and co-workers who had pieces on display in the gallery.

This year is the gallery’s third juried photography show. Laura Lehan curated it and Shawn Parker served as the juror.

Just walking around the gallery — all abuzz with friends, family and photography fans — you got a sense for how much talent resides right here in Sheridan.

I was thrilled, too, that I knew three of the photographers that won awards.

First, our photojournalist here at The Sheridan Press, took home three prizes (and the cash that went with them). Justin Sheely had two pieces chosen for the show. One, a beautiful black and white image of a waterfall was both specific and vague at the same time. Clearly, as Parker pointed out, you could tell it was a waterfall. But where that water fell was anybody’s guess. The piece, “Woodbine Falls,” won best in show.

Sheely’s other piece in the show, “Going to the sun,” depicted a beautiful scenic view in Glacier National Park. A ray of sunshine cast a sense of calm on the area. That photograph won both second place in the show and the people’s choice award.

In addition to Sheely’s photographs, a former Sheridan Press reporter had an image chosen by Parker. The photograph depicted a boat on the beach, the lines of the craft leading your eye to the calm water. Tanya Hamner’s piece won third place. She used to cover sports for The Press.

Finally, my dear friend Jenae Neeson had two photos in the show as well. One that holds an emotional spot for me, shows two tents aglow with lanterns with the sunset behind. The shot was taken on one of our annual backpacking trips into the Cloud Peak Wilderness. May laughs, tears and stories were shared with that photo. It evokes so many memories and spurs the desire to create more.

While that shot didn’t win an award, it will always be special to me.

Neeson’s other photo in the show, “HighTHAID,” was taken from the water on a beach in Thailand. It shows the rolling water, the sun setting and a man working on the engine of his boat. The warm colors make you want to grab a cocktail and soak it all in. She earned a first-place ribbon for that shot — and lots of “ooohs” and “ahhhs.”

Congratulations to all those who have pieces on display in the show and those who had the courage to submit their work for review.

I hope you get a chance to stop by the gallery. The photographers manage to transport you to wherever the shots were taken. Take a break from your office and take it all in.