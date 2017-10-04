Authors to discuss animals, writing

SHERIDAN — Sheridan writers Bonnie Sargent and Anita Weisheit and Casper writer Gayle Irwin will participate in a celebration of animals and stories Saturday at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The events will take place at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. They will read excerpts of their stories and talk about the importance of pet rescue and adoption. Staff from the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter have also been invited to speak about their work.

Sargent, Weisheit and Gayle have had stories appear in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Dog Really Did That?” and “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Cat Really Did That?”

Part of book sale proceeds will be donated to animal rescue organizations. If you bring a pet supply donation for the shelter, you will be entered into a drawing for a free book.

The event is otherwise free and open to the public.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.