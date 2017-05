Artist reception set for Polly Burge show

SHERIDAN — An artist reception for Polly Burge will take place June 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Expressions Art Gallery & Framing.

Burge’s show, “Color Not Absent,” will be exhibited from June 2-11.

The artist reception will include beer, wine and refreshments.

Expressions Art Gallery & Framing is located at 645 Broadway St.