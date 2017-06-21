Are you ready to get WYO’d?

SHERIDAN — While the Sheridan WYO Rodeo may still seem distant on the horizon, local businesses can gear up for the city’s biggest event by signing up for a window decorating contest. The contest is free to enter and encourages local businesses to decorate their windows in the theme “Star-Spangled Rodeo.”

To enter, call the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce by Friday. Then, decorate your windows by July 3.

Winners will be announced July 7. The grand prize includes four rodeo tickets, WYO Rodeo Whisky, two rodeo glasses, two rodeo caps, a rodeo poster and $100 in Chamber Bucks. The runner-up prize includes two rodeo tickets, WYO Rodeo Wine, a rodeo poster and $50 in Chamber Bucks.

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 672-2485.