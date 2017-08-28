Apache Foundation-Ucross Ranch recognized for conservation efforts

SHERIDAN — The Apache Foundation – Ucross Ranch has been recognized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for its conservation and wildlife management efforts.

The ranch, and Apache Foundation conservation and stewardship manager Nathan Lindsey received the WGFD 2017 Landowner of the Year award for the Sheridan region.

Lindsey has been with the 20,000-acre ranch since 2007 and said the Apache Foundation, which is a nonprofit subsidiary of the Apache Corporation, has leased and managed the ranch since 2005.

“It feels pretty awesome, actually it’s a great accomplishment to be recognized for,” Lindsey said.

WGFD public outreach specialist Sara DiRienzo said the award is given each year to one landowner in each of the seven regions who has demonstrated wildlife management, habitat improvement and conservation techniques.

Lindsey said at the Ucross Ranch they’ve worked on fish passage projects to remove barriers on Clear and Piney Creeks to allow fish to migrate the full length of the stream.

He said they’ve been able to reconnect more than 30 miles of the two creeks; fish haven’t been able to travel the full length uninterrupted in about 113 years.

He said they’ve also worked on range improvement projects, which use cattle as a tool to improve rangeland, as well as multiple wildlife habitat planting projects to help increase wildlife habitat along stream and riparian corridors and to stabilize stream banks.

Lindsey said he usually works with about four seasonal workers, contractors and WGFD on many projects, including the fish passage project.

WGFD aquatic habitat biologist Travis Cundy nominated Lindsey for the award.

“They’re doing some of the more progressive things ranch management wise, and are great to work with,” Cundy said.

In the nomination letter, Cundy talked about the ranch’s partnerships that help improve conservation efforts, including with Bauer Land and Livestock to manage cattle grazing operations using a short duration rotation strategy.

“The rotational management maximized the amount of time that grasses can grow and accumulate root reserves before being grazed again by cattle,” the letter said. “Since 2002, rotational management has reduced bare ground on rangelands from an average of about 50 percent to less than 2 percent.”

Lindsey said in some areas they’ve been able to almost double species diversity of plants and double forage production.

Other partners the letter highlights are with the Wyoming Chapter of The Nature Conservancy for a conservation easement on about 12,000 acres of the ranch and the Yale School of Forestry for a tree planting program, which included the planting of about 30,000 trees and shrubs along riparian corridors and adjacent uplands.

Cundy said, ultimately, the ranch was nominated because of its extraordinary management involvement to improve the entire ranch.

“Nathan is just very good to work with,” Cundy said. “He’s interested in everything he can do to improve that place while maintaining a profitable operation for both the ranch and their partners.”