Another downtown sculpture damaged

SHERIDAN — A sculpture located downtown and valued at $8,950 has been damaged. The piece, “A Feather’s Flight,” was created by Debra Zelenak and on loan to the Sheridan Public Arts Committee. The artist’s work was on display in the 50 block of South Main Street. The sculpture has since been removed.

Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska said an initial report was received Monday that the sculpture was obstructing pedestrian traffic. At the time, it wasn’t reported that the piece of art was damaged. Sheridan city hall received a second report regarding the piece Tuesday. When city staff went to look at the sculpture, they discovered the damage. The sculpture had been bent, resulting in a break in a weld.

SPD officers have conducted a canvas of the area, seeking witnesses and surveillance footage related to the incident. Koltiska said SPD had no suspect or suspects as of Wednesday afternoon. Koltiska asked that any information regarding the vandalism be reported to SPD at 672-2413.

The cost of the damage and a decision on whether the piece could be fixed had not yet been determined.