Anderson graduates basic training

SHERIDAN — U.S. Air Force Airman Joshua M. Anderson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Anderson is the son of Rena G. and Michael G. Anderson of Sheridan.

He is a 2016 graduate of Sheridan High School.