American Legion Auxiliary to gather

SHERIDAN — The American Legion Auxiliary will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The meeting is open to the public.

On May 20, the auxiliary will also conduct a Buddy Poppy drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walmart and Kmart. All proceeds from the Poppy Drive will benefit veterans.