Akcita Win to gather Sept. 5

SHERIDAN — The next Akcita Win monthly meeting will take place at Ole’s Pizza on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Kathy Kay from the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter. The group will have a “pet shower” with those attending bringing toys, treats, dog collars, bleach, laundry detergent or anything they can think of to donate to the shelter.

Akcita Win is a women’s club that meets once a month and is open to the public, however reservations need to be called to Connie Goodwin at 751-2550.

Ole’s Pizza is located at 927 Coffeen Ave.