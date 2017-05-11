Agendas — May 11, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:11 p.m.
• Structure fire, 900 block Highway 14 East, 4:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Structure fire, 908 Highway 14 East, 4:22 p.m.
ROCKY
MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage, 11:40 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Medical, Townhouse Place, 2:27 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 3:08 p.m.
• Standby, Highway 14 East, 4:23 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage, 5:22 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage, 7:50 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage, 8:24 p.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 10:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• Admissions — Karah E. Blashill, Sheridan; Harper Lynn Blashill, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:26 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 8:50 a.m.
• Fight, Idaho, 9:14 a.m.
• Burglary (cold), North Sheridan Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Weed violation, Second Avenue East, 2:12 p.m.
• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Cat trap, Meridian Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:57 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 6:20 p.m.
• Animal incident, Falcon Ridge Court, 6:33 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
• Child neglect, North Main Street, 7:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Stalking, Bobwhite Court, 7:58 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.
• Minor in possession of alcohol, Dana Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Fraud, West 13th Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Structure fire, Highway 14 East, 4:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Antonio Jose Hughes, 20, Sheridan, destruction of property, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert John Wargo, 25, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2