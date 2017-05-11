FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Agendas — May 11, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:11 p.m.

• Structure fire, 900 block Highway 14 East, 4:24 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Structure fire, 908 Highway 14 East, 4:22 p.m.

 

ROCKY

MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, 11:40 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Medical, Townhouse Place, 2:27 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:08 p.m.

• Standby, Highway 14 East, 4:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, 5:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, 7:50 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, 8:24 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 10:05 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Admissions — Karah E. Blashill, Sheridan; Harper Lynn Blashill, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:26 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:40 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 8:50 a.m.

• Fight, Idaho, 9:14 a.m.

• Burglary (cold), North Sheridan Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Weed violation, Second Avenue East, 2:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Cat trap, Meridian Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 3:57 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 6:20 p.m.

• Animal incident, Falcon Ridge Court, 6:33 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.

• Child neglect, North Main Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Stalking, Bobwhite Court, 7:58 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, Dana Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Fraud, West 13th Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Structure fire, Highway 14 East, 4:22 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Antonio Jose Hughes, 20, Sheridan, destruction of property, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert John Wargo, 25, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

 

