Sheridan County Commission
9 a.m. Monday
Commission library, Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Consider lease agreement with FAA for terminal office space
• Consider water agreement with Sheridan County Road and Bridges for temporary use of water out of the Colorado Colony Ditch
• Consider permit for supervised public display of fireworks for Kent Sherwood on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at the Dow Ranch for Wounded Warrior Event and consider lifting fire restrictions for this event only.
• Lynn Gordon with Council of Social Agencies
• Executive Session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) and (x) matters concerning litigation and personnel
• Adjourn
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees
4 p.m. Wednesday
Hospital Conference Rooms A&B
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of August board meeting agenda
• Approval of July board meeting minutes
• Old business
• Quality Committee report
• Medical staff report — credentialing
• Administration report
A. Documentation housekeeping matters — resolutions
B. Strategic planning
C. Site and facilities master planning
• Finance Committee report
A. Financial statements
• Foundation report
• Building Committee report
• Other business
A. Scope of services
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Real estate
• Adjourn