A Place of Wholeness organizing annual retreat

SHERIDAN — A Place of Wholeness will host its 14th annual retreat Sept. 15-17 at the HF Bar Ranch.

The retreat will include Ayurveda and yoga for the brain.

Presenters will include professor of neuropharmacology Diana Lurie and professor of molecular genetics Douglas Coffin.

Topics will include gut bacteria and pain, overviews of Ayurveda, Dosha analysis, diseases prone to based on Dosha, diet and lifestyle recommendations and adapting to seasonal changes.

Other presenters include Michael Patty, who will speak on healing through art and Qigong, and Cindy Baker and Amanda Reichenbach, who will speak about the art of deep relaxation, yoga workshops, the breath of life and mantra meditation.

Costs for the retreat vary based on which portions attendees plan to attend.

For additional information, contact Baker at cbwholeness@gmail.com or see www.aplaceofwholeness.com.