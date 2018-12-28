New Year, New Press

At The Sheridan Press, our resolution is to be even more connected with the community in 2019. So, we are partnering up with local businesses to launch a new premium subscription: Press Pass!

Press Pass is our first-ever membership program. Like a real “press pass” for journalists, your personalized card will unlock behind-the-scenes experiences offered by our community partners, from food and drink to arts and entertainment to sports and recreation, in addition to 12 months of regional news and exclusive content from The Sheridan Press.

Ready to take 2019 to the next level? Press Pass launches Jan. 9. Follow us on Facebook as we reveal our community partners leading up to the event.

Can’t wait until then? Okay, here are a couple spoilers to tide you over: Get ready to enjoy free tickets to the WYO Theater, “compliments of the chef” at Birch, an exclusive flight at the Tasting Library — and so many more!

If you have questions, please email us at presspass@thesheridanpress.com, or visit our FAQ page.