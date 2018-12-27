Ready to experience Sheridan County on another level? Check out our Press Pass FAQs.

How can I become a Press Pass member?

Registration opens on Jan. 9. Then, you can sign up for Press Pass online, or contact us at 307.672.2431 or presspass@thesheridanpress.com.

Wait, what’s Press Pass again?

Press Pass is a premium 12-month subscription to The Sheridan Press — but you can think of it as a year-long membership to Sheridan County. Along with your subscription to the latest regional news and exclusive content, you will enjoy seasonal experiences and special offers from our community partners, from food and drink to arts and entertainment to sports and recreation.

How does it work?

When you sign up for Press Pass, you will receive a card printed with your name and a one-year expiration date. Like a real “press pass” for journalists, your card will unlock behind-the-scenes experiences offered by our partners. Check out their monthly offers, then bring your card with your photo ID to enjoy!

What does it include?

Press Pass gives you a year of regional news and exclusive content from The Sheridan Press, along with special offers from our community partners, which include cafes, restaurants, bars, museums, theaters, seasonal experiences and retail stores in Sheridan County. We will announce the full list of partners on Jan. 9.

How much does Press Pass cost?

Find the best subscription level for you.

Premium online Press Pass | 12 months

All online stories and e-editions with an all-new customizable homepage plus additional content, in addition to full Press Pass partner benefits

$119

Home delivery Press Pass | City limits | 12 months

Delivered print newspaper, premium online subscription and full Press Pass partner benefits

$166

Home delivery Press Pass | Outside of city limits | 12 months

Delivered print newspaper, premium online subscription and full Press Pass partner benefits

$190

Mail delivery Press Pass | In county | 12 months

Delivered print newspaper, premium online subscription and full Press Pass partner benefits

$208

What if I’m already a subscriber to The Sheridan Press?

No problem! We will extend your existing subscription to one year from your Press Pass start date and charge you the difference, plus the $40 Press Pass bump.

For example, if you have three months left of your standard online subscription, we will calculate the price for the additional 9 months and add $40. Boom, you’re a Press Pass member!

Sound complicated? We promise it’s simple for us. Just contact us at 307.672.2431 or presspass@thesheridanpress.com starting Jan. 9, and we’ll break it down for you.

Can I share my Press Pass benefits?

A household of two may share Press Pass benefits if both names are printed on the subscription card when you sign up.

But if my mom/cousin/acquaintance has Press Pass, can I use it?

No, Press Pass is nontransferable. Only the people with names printed on the card may enjoy the benefits.

Can I give Press Pass as a gift?

Yes! Contact The Sheridan Press at 307.672.2431 or presspass@thesheridanpress.com, and we will prepare the membership card for your lucky recipient.

Can I cancel Press Pass?

No, Press Pass is nonrefundable. (But once you start using it, we don’t think you’ll mind.)

What should I do if my Press Pass card is lost or stolen?

Contact The Sheridan Press at 307.672.2431 or presspass@thesheridanpress.com, and we will print you a replacement card for a $25 fee.