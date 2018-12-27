Tough competition: Beutler to compete as only TR female wrestler

DAYTON — Anastasia Beutler has always possessed a bit of a pioneering spirit.

In sixth grade, she wanted to try out for the football team but ultimately didn’t do it because of parental concerns for her safety. Beutler also considered joining the wrestling team as a seventh-grader. She ultimately didn’t join the team in middle school, but when Tongue River High School formed a wrestling team for the first time this season, she committed to participating.

A little more than a month into practice, Beutler is the only girl on the 16-person team. A senior at TRHS, she is likely one of very few female wrestlers in Wyoming.

She initially tried out for the sport as a means to an end, working toward her goal of attending the Air Force Academy. She figured the physical training and toughness would help her prepare mentally and physically for the military.

That reasoning is also why she joined the cross-country team for the first time this fall, although she didn’t particularly enjoy the pain and time associated with long-distance running. Wrestling has been different, though.

“About a week or two weeks in, I gave blood and couldn’t come to practice, and I was sad,” Beutler said. “It’s strangely addicting to me.”

Beutler hasn’t competed yet but will officially throw her name in the ring at the Shane Shatto Invitational Jan. 4-5 in Douglas.

TR head coach CJ Scholl said Beutler approached him about trying out for the team in October. He has coached female wrestlers in the past and was completely in favor of it.

“I said, ‘That’s great, come on out,’” Scholl said.

“All kinds of girls wrestle. I started talking to her about some of the girls that have wrestled and been real successful, and you could see her kind of get excited.”

Scholl encourages higher participation numbers in wrestling, regardless of gender.

“I think it’s a great way to continue to grow the sport,” Scholl said. “… The more the merrier when it comes to wrestling, because of what it teaches you as a person.”

Scholl said Beutler is competitive and puts forth the necessary effort to improve.

“She wants to get better,” Scholl said. “I’ve been extremely impressed with her work ethic.”

He also said the other wrestlers have mostly treated Beutler like any other teammate.

“They don’t treat her any different, and she wouldn’t ask for that either,” Scholl said. “She wants to jump in there, and it can be a really tough place. I’ve been in some rooms and seen some [teams] that either treat the girl way different and don’t get her better or have a hard time working with her … but our boys do a great job.”

Similarly, Beutler said being the only female on the team felt odd initially, but the team has gotten used to it now.

“I don’t want to be that burden that everybody takes it easy on,” Beutler said. “I want to be up there with the guys.”

Beutler is one of several TR wrestlers with little to no prior experience, so she has teammates of similar caliber to practice against.

“A lot of them are learning together, and I’m perfectly fine with that,” Scholl said. “We’re finding our pace and we’re learning at our pace.”

Growing up, Beutler had de facto wrestling matches with her brother. Despite the tiny bit of background, she said the contact and physicality of the sport initially shocked her. Learning all the rules and techniques has been overwhelming as well.

“It’s like information is pouring out of my ears and I don’t know what to do with it and where to put it,” Beutler said.

Beutler said the worst part of the sport is the conditioning work, often in the form of sprints or bear crawls across the length of a basketball court multiple times.

Beutler has very little down time most days. In addition to wrestling, she figure skates competitively, participates in choir, FFA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and works a part-time job on the weekends, making for a long, exhausting schedule.

Despite the pain and agony of the sport — she cut her chin open during practice earlier this month — Beutler has stayed with it, something Scholl appreciates.

“I wanted people on this team that didn’t like to lose and didn’t like to quit,” Scholl said. “Those are the folks you start a program around.”

Beutler has finally taken her chance to be a trailblazer this season and has developed a love for a unique sport.