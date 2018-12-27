Wyoming news briefs

Four missing snowmobilers rescued in Carbon County

LARAMIE (WNE) — Albany County Search and Rescue worked over the Christmas holiday to successfully locate four snowmobile riders reported overdue or missing in the Snowy Range Mountains west of Laramie. The four riders were found Tuesday by a search helicopter, according to an Albany County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Although a car was found at the Green Rock parking area in Medicine Bow National Forest, the helicopter found the missing riders “deep into Carbon County” by Deep Creek, appearing to be in good health with a fire, the news release said.

Since the riders were found in Carbon County, Albany County transferred control of the search efforts to Carbon County at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the news release added. The Boomerang reached out to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office for comment but did not receive any before deadline Wednesday.

Helicopters were unable to get to the riders on Tuesday evening due to weather conditions, and the difficult terrain also prevented snowmobile rescue efforts.

The rescue operation began again in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police scanners on Wednesday indicated the snowmobiles might have had trouble getting into and out of the area where the riders were located, so rescue crews were in the process of snowshoeing out with the rescued riders.

Visiting from South Dakota, the snowmobile riders were reported overdue and potentially missing after failing to come back to checkout from the Albany Lodge. The news release added the Albany Lodge reported the missing riders to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Lovell murder suspect arraigned

LOVELL (WNE) — Donald Joe Crouse, the suspect in the killing of his ex-wife Carol Jean Barnes, was arraigned in district court on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Crouse appeared before Judge Bobbi Overfield via Skype from the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston. His attorney, Timothy Blatt, appeared in person.

Crouse is charged with the first-degree murder of Barnes.

The crime happened on Jan. 4 when Lovell Police discovered her body. Her son had contacted the police after receiving a text message from her, saying she was in distress. He is alleged to have kept a detailed log in which he planned Barnes’ murder.

Crouse was later captured in Mills.

Crouse has been in the Wyoming State Hospital and was recently deemed competent to be arraigned.

Crouse pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.

He could face the death penalty if convicted. Big Horn County Attorney Marcia Bean told the court that she is not waiving the death penalty.

Bean requested a trial that will last two to three weeks. This will include the penalty phase where, if convicted, the jury will determine if Crouse will be sentenced to death. The last inmate to be executed in the state was Mark Hopkinson in 1992. The last man placed on death row, Dale Wayne Eaton, had his sentence overturned by a federal judge in 2014. It was determined at the arraignment that Crouse will remain at the state hospital.

Park County lodging taxes up over 2017

CODY (WNE) — The Park County Travel Council reported last Thursday that hotel lodging taxes reached $388,048 for the year through November.

That represents a 16 percent increase over the first 11 months of 2017.

“Which is tremendous,” said treasurer Mike Darby.

Also, the monthly lodging taxes collected for November showed an increase. The total of $15,575 represented a 14 percent jump over the same period a year ago.

Darby said that was huge.

He attributed the increased financial benefits with the county to a variety of sources, including more hotel rooms open in Yellowstone National Park and price increases for nightly stays.

As a cornerstone of its policy, the travel council has encouraged more shoulder season travel – earlier visitation in the spring and later visitation in the fall.

“It’s an upward trend,” Darby said of the tax collections.

In discussion of advertising, marketing director Claudia Wade revealed the council will be promoting Cody and the environs at the Cody Stampede Rodeo anniversary program in July and also in programs at NASCAR races in California.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers