SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 6:18 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 12:33 a.m.

• Animal dead, Third Street, 5:29 a.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Burkitt Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Animal incident, First West Parkway, 10:15 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Heald Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Alarm/burglar, Delphi Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:40 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Adair Avenue, 1:02 p.m.

• Animal dead, Long Drive, 2:09 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Delphi Avenue, 2:25 p.m.

• Accident, West Loucks Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fox Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Seventh Street, 5:28 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highland Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 9:55 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.

Tuesday

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 12:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:24 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 6:38 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Loucks Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Open door, East Brundage Lane, 9 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:31 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Burkitt Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, East First Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:11 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Animal found, Val Vista Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Theft cold, Holmes Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 7:06 p.m.

• Domestic, Warren Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:42 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.

Wednesday

• Curfew violation, West Third Street, 2:22 a.m.

• Careless driver, West Alger Avenue, 8:31 a.m.

• Family dispute, Martin Avenue, 10:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 12;08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Turner Lane, 12:34 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, South Main Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Court, 2:42 p.m.

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Assault-simple, Parker Avenue, 5;09 p.m.

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Sixth Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Death investigation (still under investigation), North Main Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.

• Animal incident, Parker Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Domestic, Smith Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11;09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Domestic disturbance, Brook Street, Ranchester, 2:18 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Canyon View Drive, 7:28 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2