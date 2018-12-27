Wine Fest tickets on sale

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Downtown Sheridan Association’s annual Wine Fest are now on sale at www.downtownsheridan.org or at the WYO Theater box office.

This year’s theme, Mardi Gras, offers tastings of more than 100 wines and beers along with endless hors d’oeuvres. The 2019 Wine Fest will take place March 1 at the Elks Lodge, 45 W. Brundage St.

There are two ticket levels: the $75 VIP ticket includes earlier access at 5 p.m. with a more intimate experience. These tickets are limited to 100 individuals. In addition, each vendor table will have luxury-level wines available exclusively to the VIP ticket holders. The general admission ticket, which costs $60, includes admission from 6-9 p.m. A discounted price will be available for general admission tickets in January, with tickets costing $55 apiece.

With this fundraiser, DSA has the ability to sponsor events such as Third Thursday Street Festival, Sheridan Farmers Market and flowers on Main Street.

For more information, call Destiny Park at 307-672-8881.