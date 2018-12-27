Simons celebrate 65th anniversary

SHERIDAN — Charles Lee “Chuck” Simon and June Morgan Simon of Sheridan will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.

The couple wed Dec. 27, 1953, at Washington Park Methodist Church in Denver, Colorado.

After college, Chuck Simon served three years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Reserve after 28 years. He served as liason officer to the U.S. Air Force Academy for 40 years. Chuck had a career in the U.S. Forest Service for 25 years. He took early retirement to avoid a transfer from Sheridan. He was serving as fire and timber staff at the time of retirement. He then became a real estate broker and spent the next 35 years in real estate. He also served on the founding board of the Sheridan Area Rural Fire District for seven years.

June Simon was a stay at home mom, but supplemented the family income with various office jobs. She was the church secretary for Sheridan’s First Methodist Church for 20 years before retiring in 1998.

The Simons have three children — Charles Gerald (Mary) Simon of Woodland Park, Colorado; Sandra (Joe) Ramunno of Grand Junction, Colorado; and Debra (David) Williams of Sheridan. They also have five grandchildren.