Senior happenings

• The Hub on Smith will celebrate Jean Harm Day on Dec. 27. After 30 years of working with the senior center, the nonprofit will bid the Girl Scout adieu, mostly. She’ll still lead hikes and day trips.

Stop by to celebrate and thank her for dedication to The Hub on Smith and all the lives she has touched with her creativity and kind heart. The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. in the cafe at The Hub.

• Celebrate New Year’s Eve at noon with The Hub on Smith. Staff at The Hub will help make the transition festive. The event will include food, party favors and music by The Hub Guys from 11 a.m. to noon in the café.