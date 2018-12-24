Local sports briefs

Rams dispatch Panthers

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team dominated Arvada-Clearmont 71-16 to wrap up play at the Powder River Invitational in Sundance Saturday. The victory improved the Rams to 7-2 on the season.

Kade VanDyken led a balanced scoring attack for Big Horn with 15 points. Ayden Phillips added 10 points, while Seth Mullinax and Jaxon Parker chipped in eight points apiece.

Cameron Klatt paced the Panthers — who dropped to 1-5 on the year — with five points.

Big Horn travels to Tongue River Jan. 12, and AC plays host to the Little Six Tournament Jan. 11-12.

Lady Rams improve to 6-3

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team put a bow on the Powder River Invitational in Sundance with a 64-43 victory over Arvada-Clearmont. The Lady Rams enter Christmas break with a 6-3 record.

Alisyn Hutton led Big Horn with 16 points, while Sydney Schmidt and Shyan Davidson each had 10 points.

Ashlynn Fennema scored 21 points to lead the Lady Panthers, and Kristin Klaahsen logged 10 points as AC fell to 4-2 on the year.

Tongue River falls to Wright

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team finished up play at the Powder River Invitational in Sundance with an 80-42 loss against Wright. The Eagles fell to 2-7 on the year.

Cade Reish paced the Eagles with 11 points, and Nick Summers added nine.

Tongue River plays host to Big Horn Jan. 12 before delving into conference play the next week.

Lady Eagles fall to Lady Panthers

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team closed play at the Powder River Invitational in Sundance with a 45-26 loss against Wright. The Lady Eagles dropped to 2-7 on the season.

Carleigh Reish led a balanced scoring attack for Tongue River with six points.

Tongue River will host Big Horn Jan. 12 prior to beginning conference play the week thereafter.

Elks Hoop Shoot held Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Elks Hoop Shoot was held Thursday with 36 kids from Sheridan and Johnson counties competing.

Ava Taylor of Big Horn and Jacob Laird of Woodland Park Elementary School won the 8-9 age group; Ella Bilyeu of Meadowlark Elementary and Fischer Peldo of Highland Park Elementary won the 10-11 age group; Merrit Nichols of Sheridan Junior High and Zane Huber of Buffalo Junior High won the 12-13 age group.

The first-place finishers advance to the Northeast District Hoop Shoot in Casper Jan. 19.