Hawks fall for second time in as many nights to unbeaten Moose

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks entered their two-game home series Friday and Saturday against Jackson curious to see how they’d stack up against a fellow unbeaten and perennial power. What did the Hawks discover? They have some work to do.

“The bar has been set,” Sheridan head coach Kirk Viren said. “The measuring bar has been set of where we are at and where we need to be to be able to play with a team like that, and the things we need to work on moving forward.”

The Moose logged consecutive 6-0 victories, the second one coming Saturday morning, and simply outmatched Sheridan, which fell to 10-2 on the season.

“These are good learning opportunities,” Sheridan goaltender Josh Eaton said. “Obviously, we are going to play Jackson when we go to state, so it’s good to learn what they do well and what we are kind of lacking in those games.”

The Hawks came into the series averaging nine goals per game and had netted a goal in every period this season except two. Defensively, Sheridan had allowed, on average, just 0.4 goals per contest and not given up any more than one goal in any one game this season.

Both of those averages took a turn for the worse against the Moose, and William Kucera played a large role in that. The Jackson standout scored a goal in all three periods Saturday — two in the second — for a four-goal performance.

Kucera opened the scoring midway through the first period, making good on a pass from Orion Bergstrom.

William Mccreedy found the back of the net off a feed from Noah Leunse with less than three minutes to play in the opening frame, giving the Moose a 2-0 lead.

Kucera doubled Jackson’s output in the second 18 minutes, scoring on passes from Jacob Crabtree and Rowan Weurdeman. Kucera and Weurdeman hooked up in the third period for the contest’s final goal, which followed a score from Crabtree.

“I did not do enough as a coach to prepare the team for the challenge of these games against Jackson and put them in position to succeed,” Viren said.

Sheridan had penalty problems Friday and cleaned some of that up for Saturday. The Hawks committed just five penalties Saturday night after being whistled for 14 the night before. The penalty issues — which have plagued Sheridan for most of the season — shortened the Hawks’ bench. One player had to sit out Saturday after he was whistled for a penalty Friday night — once a player is tagged for five penalties they must sit out a game. That hurt Sheridan’s depth along with captain Jack Chase hurting his shoulder in Friday night’s game; he was in a sling on the bench Saturday.

Chase is likely out for a significant amount of time, and over the Christmas break the Hawks will look for answers to minimize his absence. They’ll also look to shore up areas that were exposed against the Moose.

Viren will have his team work on quickness drills, puck possession and passing and positioning on the ice. Those are all areas in which Viren believes his team can and will improve in the next couple weeks before their next game at Riverton Jan. 5.