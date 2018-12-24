SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Odor investigation, 100 block East Ridge Road, 2:49 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West 13th Street, 4:42 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 50 block West Works Street, 4:58 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Rollover accident, Silver Creek Road, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Livestock loose, North Main Street, 2:45 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 6 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:02 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 12:26 p.m.

• Drug – other, North Brooks Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Stadium Drive, 1:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, Cove Court, 1:52 p.m.

• Phone harassment, West Loucks Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Found property, Broadway Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Dog at large, Carlin Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:17 p.m.

• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 4:22 p.m.

• Assist agency, Fifth Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Eighth Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Eighth Street, 5:09 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 5:42 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 4:47 p.m.

• Assist agency, Arlington Boulevard, 6:48 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:14 p.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 7:45 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:49 p.m.

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Alarm, Delphi Avenue, 1:22 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 1:48 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 2 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:08 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sumner Street, 3:57 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 8:51 a.m.

• Drug activity, South Linden Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Found property, West Burkitt Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West 12th Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, Brock Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Animal injured, Martin Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 5:23 p.m.

• Accident, Fort Road, 5:55 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• Alarm, Canby Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 12:03 p.m.

• DUI, East Third Street, 8:50 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Brooks Street, 9:54 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.

• Open container, North Main Street, 10:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.

• Curfew violation, Grinnell Plaza, 11:28 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:33 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, West Works Street, 4:39 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Sumner Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• Cat violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:16 a.m.

• Animal injured, Loucks Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, South Dome Drive, 10:58 a.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Cat violation, North Main Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Theft cold, Centennial Lane, 1:08 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Assist SO, Highland Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Assist agency, Kendrick Park, 3:33 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sheridan Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Alarm; robbery, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Black Tooth Park, 4:36 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Found property, Fifth Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Wyoming Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Loucks Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Drug activity, West Fourth Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Found property, West Works Street, 9:21 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, Badger Creek Road, 1:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 5:22 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Soldier Creek Road and Wolf Creek Road, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

• Animal problems, North Piney Road, Banner, 5:53 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Keystone Road, mile marker 2, Ranchester, 7:49 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 9:59 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wyarno Road, 11:01 p.m.

Sunday

• Battery, North Main Street, 3:05 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 3:31 a.m.

• Damaged property, Clarendon Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Theft cold, Centennial Lane, 1:08 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Wyoming/Montana border, 2:12 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:11 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 5:14 p.m.

• DUS, U.S. Highway 87, mile marker 28, 5:51 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90, exit 25, 6:57 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Big Horn Avenue and Woodland Park Road, 8:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 8:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Raymond Donny Keith, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant 2x, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shawn McAvoy, 35, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cory Lionel Gagner, 39, Sheridan, DUI, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Trevor Harvey Dunham, 28, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeffery M. Johnson, 29, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Larry Louis Vaughn, 57, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court; possession of paraphernalia, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Amber Raelynn Wood, 28, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Shaunelle Bea Kelley, 24, Sheridan, expired registration, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Katherine Mary Riley, 27, Cody, DUS, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11

Number of releases for the weekend: 11

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 73