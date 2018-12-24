Local briefs

Little Bighorn Battlefield announces holiday closures

SHERIDAN — Little Bighorn Battlefield will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the Christmas holiday. Further, the park will also be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. This allows employees the opportunity to spend holiday time with their families.

Winter hours are still in effect. Except for these holiday closures, both the visitor center and Custer National Cemetery are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The 25-minute orientation film titled “Triumph and Tragedy Along the Little Bighorn” is shown in the visitor center upon request. The tour road may close temporarily when winter weather conditions prohibit safe travel, especially beyond the Calhoun Hill area.

Entrance fees are $20 for private, non-commercial vehicles, $15 for motorcycles and $10 per person walk-in or on bicycle $10.

Museum to close temporarily

SHERIDAN — New and exciting things will be coming to the Sheridan County Museum in the next few months, according to museum officials.

The museum closed to the public Dec. 17, and will remain closed until further notice. All Tidbit Saturday programs for children will be postponed until late spring.

Casual Conversations in History will still take place on the second Wednesday of each month at The Hub on Smith Street.

For more information, call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.