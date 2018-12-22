Gov. Mead, Jennie Gordon recall holiday traditions

By Carrie Haderlie

Christmastime at the Wyoming Capitol is a funny thing: It’s a mix of somber ceremonies and cheerful holiday celebrations, and a balancing act of public and private life for the first families of Wyoming.

“Being in the governor’s residence is a different kind of Christmas,” Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead said.

There are somber, but important, ceremonies each year honoring Wyoming’s Gold Star families, or those who have had a military family member die while serving their nation.

This year, Gold Star families placed ornaments honoring their fallen loved ones on the Wyoming State Christmas Tree at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne alongside Gov. Mead Dec. 3.

The ornaments joined ornaments provided by Gold Star families at a similar ceremony last year.

“I hope that during this holiday season, when there is so much joy to share, that we all can also take some time to remember our military members, those who are in active duty or may not be with their families,” Mead said. “They provide an incredible service, and we should spend some time thinking about them.”

There are public open houses with cookies and tea at the Governor’s Mansion, the official residence of the governor and his family, where the public is invited to share in the holiday spirit alongside elected officials.

The Meads have also hosted cabinet members and their spouses over the years, opening the mansion to the other four elected state officials for their holiday parties.

“The governor’s residence is a historic site, and it is magnificent for people to go through,” Mead said. “We have enjoyed having our staff present to say thank you for their service, but we also encourage people to be off with their families. That is priority one.”

Of course, there are the family-only moments too, especially on Christmas morning.

The Mead children, who were 10 and 12 when their father took office, brought an exuberance to the capitol that only children can in Mead’s earliest days as governor.

“My kids, they were young when we came into office. Their exuberance about Christmas made the whole season enchanting,” Mead said. “They spent a good part of their childhood Christmases in the governor’s residence. These will be cherished memories for Carol and I, and for our kids as well. That certainly is unique.”

Mead will finish his time as governor just after the New Year, when Wyoming Governor-elect Mark Gordon will be inaugurated Jan. 7. Wyoming’s future first lady Jennie Gordon said her family has lived between Cheyenne and the family ranch in Johnson County for the last six years while her husband served as state treasurer.

The Gordons blended two families when they were married nearly 20 years ago — Jennie Gordon had two sons and Mark Gordon had two daughters. The future first lady said, especially during the holidays, the two worked to maintain beloved holiday traditions while creating new ones as a family of six.

“One of the things we wanted to do when we got married 18 years ago was to make sure that our kids still had their same traditions, and yet that we also created new traditions so we would have shared memories,” she said.

“But when we first got started, it was a little difficult having boys that hadn’t been around girls, and vice versa,” Gordon laughed.

She recalled, though, warm Christmas Eve church services followed by an evening on the ranch, where each child was allowed to open one present early.

Mead remembers a similar tradition.

“We’ve spent some of our Christmases (in Cheyenne) and some at our ranch south of Laramie in Albany County,” Mead said. “One of the traditions we have is that the kids open a gift on Christmas Eve, because they are so excited … they have lobbied and now Christmas Eve isn’t at 5 p.m., it is more like 10:30 or 11 in the morning. They get excited because they want us to open a gift too, and it is sort of a battle whether we open a gift from my son first or my daughter.”

On Christmas morning, the Gordons would rise early. Jennie Gordon said she especially liked to feed her cows, absorbing a connection to nature on a favorite holiday.

“A lot of times, Mark and I would go out and feed the cows on Christmas morning just to be a part of the ranch life,” she said. “I love my cows, they are my babies. I will miss that everyday tradition in the winter when we go to Cheyenne.”

Kaycee is Mark Gordon’s hometown, and the family has spectacular views of the Bighorns from the family Ranch, Jennie Gordon said.

“Just being out, away from a busy hub and bustle, relaxing on holidays (is nice),” she said.

And sometimes Wyoming weather will surprise you.

“On those warm Christmases, we would go outside and play bocce ball,” she said. “We’ve really done that before.”

Jennie Gordon said her husband makes a great hollandaise sauce, which is his speciality on Christmas morning.

Mead said that though his family is generally one of early risers, his daughter is not. Christmas morning is the exception. His family also eats a good-sized meal, and then spends the day like any other in Wyoming: enjoying conversation, gifts and maybe a even a nap.

“The most important is being with our family. Both my children are in college now, and we are pretty insistent that they come home for Christmas,” Mead laughed.

In the coming years, Mead plans to spend the holidays with his wife and children at the family ranch.

“We hope for many, many years of Christmases with our kids,” he said. “(Our ranch) is close to them in this part of the state (at the University of Wyoming), and so we will be able to see them a lot. We’re looking forward to it.”

This year will be special for the Gordons because it will be the first with a grandchil in the family.

“We just had a new grandbaby, and so we’re looking forward to having Christmas with him and his parents,” Jennie said. “All of our children are married or have significant others, and they go away one year and come back the next, so they are all able to spend time together. They want to see each other every other Christmas, and this year we will all be focused on the new grandbaby.”

Gordon said that she and her husband have always tried to give back at the holidays in a way that would show their children the true meaning of Christmas.

“We’d adopt a family from a (local giving tree) and we would make a basket for the children and a meal for the family. That is something the kids enjoyed doing, giving back to others,” she said.

She also spends time thinking of military during the holidays.

“My dad was career military, and I have sister who is active duty, and another brother and sister who have served in the armed services. First of all, I want to tell all of those families who have members that are deployed or people who are serving Merry Christmas,” she said. “We as a community need to support those families, and make sure they have all they need. That is something Mark and I are really focused on.”

Gordon said she comes from a humble background.

“When I was young, we didn’t have the newest toys or clothes, but I always had a lot of love,” she said. “There are families that may be having a tougher Christmas than others, and we are thinking of you. We are supporting programs that support you.”

Mead said that if he could offer the people of Wyoming a Christmas wish, it would be this:

“I hope that I could articulate to the people of Wyoming that, in my experience as governor, we are truly blessed to live in this state and this country,” Mead said. “Whatever challenges we have, this is the place I want to be. We are very fortunate to be in Wyoming.”

SHERIDAN TRADITIONS

Each year, the Sheridan community comes together on the Friday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season with the Annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll.

After that, whether your favorite festive activity is a public or private one, there is no shortage of joyful activities in December. We asked a couple Sheridanites to share their favorite holiday traditions:

Dixie Johnson, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO

“One of my favorite traditions is getting together with family on Christmas Eve. As a child growing up in Sheridan, we would go to my Grandma Carroll’s house every Christmas Eve. It was a small house, which was bulging at the seams with so many aunts, uncles and cousins.

We would then travel back to our home after (we hoped) Santa had arrived.

Christmas Eve would last into the wee hours of the morning, as my family would tear into the presents and enjoy time together.

Over the years, we all have grown up and had our own families and created our own traditions, but my favorite tradition has always involved gathering with family and sharing in the magic of the season on Christmas Eve.”

Christi Haswell, Sheridan County commissioner

“Our ‘winter’ tradition is not not really specific to Christmas Day, but we do like to go up to the bowl and sled on Dec. 27.

And our even bigger, long-standing tradition is that we have a big Bunco tournament on New Year’s Eve. We play Bunco until New Year’s Eve, and there is a ridiculous elf hat or a tree hat or something — every year it changes — and that is probably our longest-standing holiday tradition.”