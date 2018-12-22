Black guilty, jury arrives at verdict in less than an hour

SHERIDAN — A jury comprised of eight women and four men found a man guilty of five counts related to methamphetamine distribution in Sheridan County.

Friday morning, a jury unanimously agreed Roger Black was guilty of one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and four counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Black faces up to 100 years in prison and $125,000 in fines.

In closing arguments starting at 9:25 a.m. Friday, Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Redle walked the jury through each count, taking particular care to explain how exactly Black conspired with a drug dealing source to provide methamphetamine for a confidential informant posing as a drug user through the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

To conspire to deliver a controlled substance, one must be in contact with a source who supplies the drugs and a buyer, who in this case was the informant. The informant and audio evidence presented during the state’s portion of the trial specified the buyer, the informant and the dealer from whom Black was receiving the drugs.

The informant traveled with Black to a dog park in Sheridan to obtain the methamphetamine for the informant.

The informant, as explained in Friday’s article in The Sheridan Press, worked under cover and fronted as a drug user under the direction of DCI, to purchase drugs from Black. Defense attorney William Disney said one could argue that the informant is also guilty of possession of a controlled substance for purchasing the drugs from Black. He also worked to break down the state’s argument of conspiracy to deliver, saying there was nothing in writing to prove Black was conspiring with a drug source to provide methamphetamine to the informant.

Disney also knocked the credibility of the expert witness subpoenaed to testify for the state’s burden of proof. The expert, a forensic chemist from the Wyoming State Crime Lab, testified to testing the suspected methamphetamine in the laboratory in Cheyenne. After two tests for each piece of evidence, it was determined to be methamphetamine.

In redirect, Redle said he could understand as to why Disney would want the jury to believe the chemist was not sufficient to testify as an expert, but he solidified the experience of the witness by reminding the jury that the state crime lab was held to an international standard. The chemist also completes evaluations annually to keep her credentials up-to-date.

The jury started deliberations around 10:15 a.m. Friday and the verdict was read in open court around 11 a.m. the same day.

Before this two-and-a-half day trial for the methamphetamine charges, Black was found guilty of intimidating a witness following a trial in November 2018.

The court will set Black’s sentencing hearing or hearings at a later date, but Judge John Fenn — who presided over the first trial — requested Black undergo a pre-sentence investigation, which details his needs going forward.

Judge William Edelman, who presided over the trial this week, requested that Sheridan County Probation and Parole add an addendum to the most recent conviction’s case file in conjunction with the previously scheduled PSI.

Black will continue to be incarcerated at the Sheridan County Detention Center.