Hawks shut out in first loss of the season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks had cruised to an unbeaten start through the first month and a half of the season. They were scoring with ease and suffocating opponents, not allowing more than one goal in any one game.

Friday night brought a different story. Fellow unbeaten Jackson came to Sheridan and spoiled the evening for the Hawks. The Moose skated to pucks quicker, found the back of the net and didn’t allow Sheridan to find much offensive rhythm in a 6-0 victory.

“They are a quick team, and they are a good team,” Sheridan head coach Kirk Viren said. “We knew that going in.”

The loss dropped the Hawks to 10-1 on the season as the team received its first taste of adversity. While Viren thought his team handled it fairly well, the true test will come Saturday morning when the Hawks and Moose square off again at 9 a.m.

“It’s yet to be determined, but I think they’ll respond pretty well,” Viren said.

“They got a lot of heart. They were being good teammates. They were wanting to lift each other up out there, and that’s going to carry through more than anything.”

Noah Luense netted the game’s first goal just over a minute into the game. He seized the puck at the blue line and skated in, besting Sheridan goaltender Josh Eaton — who finished the game with 14 saves on 20 shots.

Sheridan killed off numerous power plays during the remainder of the first period, but the penalty issues persisted the rest of the night. The Hawks committed 14 penalties, while the Moose committed just five.

“We definitely got into some penalty trouble,” Viren said. “… It’s more mental than anything else. And it’s just discipline, and it’s hard in a more fast-paced and intense game like this one.”

Madden Hart made it 2-0 just under five minutes into the second stanza. Jackson recorded its first power play goal with 4:24 left to play in the second stanza as Kobe Piatak took it in himself. William Mccreedy gave the Moose a three-goal second period on a shorthanded score with under a minute to play.

Orion Bergstrom and gage Dwan gave the game its final tally with third-period goals for Jackson, which improved to 11-0 on the season.

Goalie Bennett Delaney turned away all 18 of Sheridan’s shots en route to his perfect night.