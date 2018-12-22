Broncs struggle in win column, but see growth in bigger picture

SHERIDAN — Ethan Johnson was fed up with losing. The 220-pound junior entered his final bout of the Wyoming-Montana Border Wars Friday carrying with him an 0-3 mark on the day. For one reason or another — whether it was a mental or physical lapse — Johnson had been pinned all three times. Simply put, Johnson wasn’t going to lose a fourth.

“I just came out, and I was tired of losing,” Johnson said. “… My coaches and my teammates were just telling me, ‘Get out of your head and focus on just simple wrestling stuff. Don’t focus on the past, and don’t focus on the future.’”

With that newfound mentality, Sheridan’s 220-pounder took his frustrations out on Skyview’s Brandon Bellamy, pinning him in 1 minute, 55 seconds.

“It’s awesome,” Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said. “He gets to go into break with a little better taste in his mouth than if he would have ended on the match prior.”

The victory wasn’t enough to sway the final tally as the Falcons scored a 45-30 victory.

The dual started with the 126-pound weight class, and Reese Osborne gave the Broncs the early lead in the match’s second bout, pinning Skyview’s Sean Comstock in just 45 seconds. Hayden Crow vaulted Sheridan back out in front in the 145-pound weight class with a pin of Hayden Gordon.

But the Falcons recorded three pins and a technical fall — sandwiched around a pin for Sheridan’s Brenden Clem — to take a double-digit lead in the dual.

That gave even more meaning to Johnson’s victory, which shifted momentum back on the Broncs’ side. Justin Vela utilized that momentum with a pin of his own that gave Sheridan the lead at 30-29.

“We kind of got on a lull, and then we get back-to-back pins, and you feel that momentum shift,” Shatto said. “It’s so important for those next guys coming up, so wherever you can find momentum or get it, it’s super important in those dual situations.”

The Broncs couldn’t carry it over into the lighter weights en route to a defeat but Shatto remained upbeat with how his young team improved throughout the course of Friday.

“We are asking a lot of these young kids, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Shatto said. “They grow up faster when they have those hardships and they have to work though them. Later down the road, you’ll see them develop and grow and be hero, and that’s kind of a neat thing.”

Nine of the 13 Broncs that competed against Skyview were either a freshman or a sophomore.

Sheridan was dealt tough loss to start the day as Billings West edged the Broncs 42-37. Osborne, Hunter Goodwin, Tyler Combridge and Camden McArthur all logged pins against the Golden Bears.

The Broncs fell to Billings Senior 38-37 in there second dual Friday. Rudy Osborne, Combridge, Crow, McArthur and Vela boasted pins against Senior.

Colstrip toppled Sheridan 42-36 as Goodwin, Combridge, Crow, Reese and Rudy Osborne all had pins for the Broncs.

Sheridan is back in action Jan. 4 at the Shane Shatto Invite in Douglas.