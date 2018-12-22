Local sports briefs

Rams pull off two wins at the Powder River Tournament

SUNDANCE — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team won two games in the Powder River Tournament Friday, prevailing over Thunder Basin JV and Glenrock.

The Rams won their first game over Thunder Basin JV 67-56. Big Horn fell behind 4-9 in the first quarter but rallied to take a 28-23 lead into the half. Thunder Basin cut its deficit to two in the third quarter and the Rams took a 48-46 lead into the third. But Big Horn closed strong and won by 11.

Junior guard Quinn McCafferty led a balanced scoring attack against Thunder Basin with 19 points.

Senior forward Kade Vandyken scored 18 and senior forward Kade Eisley chipped in 13.

Big Horn dominated their second game, winning 67-42 over Glenrock. The Rams jumped out to a 23-18 first-quarter lead and took a 35-18 lead into the half. Glenrock cut their deficit to 10 in the third, Big Horn a 39-29 lead heading into the final quarter, where Big Horn stretched their advantage to 25.

Vandyken led all scorers with 28 points. Sophmore guard Carson Bates scored 13, McCafferty scored 11 and Eisley contributed seven.

“I was real pleased with our effort today. We got after both teams defensively and the led to things offensively for us and got us in a good rhythm,” said Big Horn Coach Mike Daley.

The Rams will continue in the Powder River Classic Saturday when they tip off against Arvada-Clearmont at 11:30 a.m.

Eagles split, beat Moorcroft

SUNDANCE — The Tongue River boys basketball teams split a pair of games at the Powder River Tournament Friday.

The Eagles beat Moorcroft 70-49 in their first game. After leading 35-26 going into the half, Tongue River stretched its lead to 21 in the closing quarters.

Braden McCafferty led the way with 18 points for Tongue River and Nick Summers scored 16.

Tongue River dropped their second game to Kaycee 50-64. After a low-scoring first quarter, Kaycee opened up a 31-18 lead during the second quarter. Kaycee ended the third up 49-38 and remained in control through the fourth quarter.

Justice Rees led Tongue River with 14 points and Cade Reish chipped in nine.

Tongue River is scheduled to face off against Wright Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Moorcroft.

Lady Eagles pull of narrow victory against Kaycee

The Tongue River girls basketball team went one and one during the Powder River Tournament Friday.

The Lady Eagles lost to Moorcroft 25-53 in their first game. Tongue River trailed 17-24 going into half-time and cut its deficit to 24-30 in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles only scored one point in the fourth, however, and Moorcroft pulled away.

Carleigh Reisch led Tongue River with seven points.

The Tongue River girls pulled off a narrow victory against Kaycee 27-25 in their second game. The Lady Eagles trailed 8-11 heading into half-time but a strong third-quarter put them up 22-21 heading into the final period. Tongue River managed to hang on, holding Kaycee to four points while scoring five.

Tongue River is scheduled to tip off against Wright at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sundance.

Lady Rams go one and one

The Big Horn High School girls basketball team went one and one during the first day of the Powder River Classic Tournament Friday.

The Lady Rams lost their first game to Thunder Basin 48-67. Thunder Basin led 40-15 heading into the half and the Lady Rams managed to chip away at that deficit in the second half, but could not glose the gap.

The Lady Rams dominated their second game, however, winning 52-6 over Glenrock. The Big Horn Girls led 36-5 heading into half time and held Glenrock to just one point in the second half.

Big Horn is scheduled to tip off against Arvada-Clearmont at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sundance.