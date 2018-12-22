The Chamber is your resource hub for information, making connections

We at the Chamber are proud to serve as the county’s primary resource hub for businesses, people looking to relocate here, residents and visitors.

Each year, the Chamber produces a Sheridan County Community Guide and Member Directory that is used primarily as a relocation and resource guide for people seeking information about moving to the area and for residents already in the community. Our members are listed by category in the directory, making them easy to find.

Our member directory can be found on the Chamber website as well, which gives users the most updated listings of members, again available by category. The Chamber staff love to give referrals so if you are looking for a particular product or service, give us a call, and we can help you out.

Relocating or starting a business? The Chamber can point you in the right direction for area resources to help you make the transition. As you get up and running, the Chamber is here to help you promote your business, make important connections and become a part of the community.

Moving here for a job? Great! If you have other family members looking for employment, be sure to check the Member Job Listings on the Chamber website. Also talk with the Chamber staff about your needs. We can provide you with additional employment resources.

The Chamber also is the hub of community events and activities. If you’re looking for a listing of events, check the Community Calendar on the Chamber website or stop by the Chamber Office. We can also recommend activities for everyone. The Chamber itself coordinates a number of community events such as Candidate and Legislative Forums, Christmas Stroll, Ignite Your Business Conference and the Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest.

If you have a group visiting the Sheridan area, contact the Chamber about welcome bags for your group. They are the perfect item to welcome folks and a great way to provide information about the community.

The Chamber makes getting connected in the business community easy through our committees, events, programs and initiatives. Our committees — Ag & Natural Resources, Ambassadors, Business Retention & Expansion, Government Affairs and Leadership Sheridan County along with planning committees for Brewfest and Christmas Stroll – provide opportunities to influence what is happening in the community as well as connect with others who have similar interests.

The Chamber’s Business Before Hours, Chamber Lunches, Chamber Coffees and Business After Hours events provide opportunities to meet and connect with other members of the business community as well as learn about various businesses and community topics. Perfect for both newcomers and long-time residents, the Chamber’s Leadership Sheridan County program not only enhances leadership skills but also gives participates a closer look at all aspects of Sheridan County.

On a final note, we would like to thank everyone who shopped locally this season and participated in our “Get Caught Shopping” campaign. Chamber volunteers gave away $4,000 in Chamber Bucks to people wearing their Stroll buttons and shopping in Stroll participating businesses!

We at the Chamber wish you a joyous holiday season and a happy and prosperous New Year. As the front door to the community, we welcome and encourage you to visit with us to help build your connections to make 2019 a great year!

Jodi Hartley is the Marketing & Communications Director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce