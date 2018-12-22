Trail work never stops for U.S. Forest Service

SHERIDAN — Snow frosted the mountains a couple months ago, and ever since powder has accumulated and stacked up, making the Bighorns a winter wonderland. Activities such as skiing and snowboarding have replaced hiking and camping. Searching for a Christmas tree has replaced hunting for that 10-point buck.

The mountain has gone through a transition, as it does every year. The Tongue River Ranger District has undergone a similar transition. Seasonal workers have gone home after a jam-packed summer. The permanent workers are all that remain.

One of those is Sara Evans Kirol, the trail and forest coordinator with the Bighorn National Forest. Her job most certainly changes this time of year.

During the summer months, Kirol engulfs herself in the national forest, working on trails and supervising crews. As the the snow begins to fall and encroach further down on the mountain, Kirol simply can’t do as much outdoor work.

“In the springtime, I’ll follow the snow line up,” Kirol said. “And that happens opposite at the end of the season.”

Kirol still frequents the forest about every week, depending on what she’s tasked with completing. She’ll go on snowmobile patrols and monitor the cross-country ski trails to determine if anything needs attending to — but most of that work is done by the Black Mountain Nordic Club.

The majority of Kirol’s winter time at the ranger district office is spent planning for another hectic, but fun, summer.

“The summers are really fun, but they are also exhausting,” Kirol said. “… So many times I’m out there and I just think, ‘I have the best job in the world.’ You get to go to these beautiful places and meet cool people from all over the world stopping by on their way to Yellowstone. So you get to meet really cool people and work with amazing people.”

Kirol has a few substantial projects she’s working on this winter. Bucking Mull Falls trail will receive new decking on all three bridges; the Gilead area will have significant trail work done after a 2012 burn; and an analysis of the the Red Grade Trail system will hopefully be completed over the winter. Kirol is currently reaching out to conservation corps to help with some of this work. She’s touched base with the Wyoming Conservation Corps and Montana Conservation Corps to compete work over the summer. Kirol needs to have all the supplies necessary prepped and read to go by the time summer rolls around, so the healing hands can simply just pick up their tools and supplies and go to work.

Kirol also has numerous annual trail work that needs completed. A criteria formulated in 2005 determines which trails will receive attention.

Each trail is housed in a pod that is based on watersheds, and each of those pods may consist of more than one smaller watershed. There are 13 pods within the Bighorn National Forest and those 13 are divided up into low, medium or high usage.

The higher usage grades typically see the most trial maintenance. For instance, the Ten Sleep pod — which houses portions of the Cloud Peak Wilderness — is a high-usage pod that receives attention every year. The Beaver Creek pod — located in the northwest quadrant of the forest — is a low-usage pod that may not have work done within its border but once every nine years. Other projects will pop up and other areas will need attending to this summer. But in the meantime, Kirol will formulate, plan and coordinate like she does every winter.