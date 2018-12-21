FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Broncs head into holiday break at 5-0

Home|Sports|Local Sports|Broncs head into holiday break at 5-0

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team scored a 69-51 road victory in Buffalo Thursday night. The win improved the Broncs to 5-0 on the season.

Tristan Bower paced Sheridan with a game-high 24 points. Parker Christensen and Sam Lecholat added 12 points apiece, while Gus Wright and Jacob Boint chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.

The Broncs led a defensive battle early on at 12-10 before expanding their lead to 28-18 at halftime. The Bison cut into their deficit slightly in the third period — trailing 46-37 — prior to Sheridan blowing the game open with a 23-point fourth quarter.

The Broncs are back in action Jan. 3 at a tournament in Cheyenne.

By |Dec. 21, 2018|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.