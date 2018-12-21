Broncs head into holiday break at 5-0

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team scored a 69-51 road victory in Buffalo Thursday night. The win improved the Broncs to 5-0 on the season.

Tristan Bower paced Sheridan with a game-high 24 points. Parker Christensen and Sam Lecholat added 12 points apiece, while Gus Wright and Jacob Boint chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.

The Broncs led a defensive battle early on at 12-10 before expanding their lead to 28-18 at halftime. The Bison cut into their deficit slightly in the third period — trailing 46-37 — prior to Sheridan blowing the game open with a 23-point fourth quarter.

The Broncs are back in action Jan. 3 at a tournament in Cheyenne.