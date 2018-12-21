Lady Bison convert at charity stripe, down Lady Broncs

SHERIDAN — Whether it was both teams in the giving holiday spirit, the officials calling the game tight or a combination of the two, both Sheridan High School and Buffalo attempted an abundance of free throws Thursday night.

And the Lady Bison cashed in on the majority of theirs while the Lady Broncs struggled on their home floor.

Buffalo scored 38 percent of its points at the charity stripe en route to a 45-35 victory. The loss dropped the Lady Broncs to 0-5 on the season.

Sheridan earned 16 attempts at the free-throw line but only connected on five of them.

“That’s been all year. That’s one of our woes,” Sheridan head coach Larry Ligocki said. “… It just comes down to focus and being in that game situation. You’re breathing a little heavier, and that’s when we try and shoot (free throws) in practice.”

While a portion of the free-throw shooting struggles is mental, Annie Mitzel believes it simply comes down to getting more shots up.

“We haven’t hit a lot of free throws, and we’ve been working on it in practice,” she said. “… It’s just more reps.”

Ligocki did walk away pleased with how his team competed for 36 minutes Thursday. In the first four games of the season, he felt as though his Lady Broncs would have spurts of high-intensity play and then subsequent lulls.

Against Buffalo, Ligocki felt as though effort was present from the opening whistle until the final buzzer.

“We lost, and I don’t like the scoreboard at the end of the game, but I thought tonight, collectively, we maintained some hustle that I haven’t seen in a game,” Ligocki said. “Tonight was a little more consistent; I think we found a defense that works for this team. A 1-1-3 flying-around type defense, and we can trap out of it, and that fits us pretty well.”

The opening quarter grinded along as both clubs combined for just two field goals in the first 4 minutes, 45 seconds of the game. Neither team strung together back-to-back buckets, as the Lady Bison claimed a 9-8 lead ahead of the second quarter.

The Lady Broncs had to play the tail end of the first period and the entire second stanza without Katie Ligocki — the lone Sheridan player to return who saw a plethora of floor time last season — as she found herself in foul trouble early. What could have been a recipe for disaster turned into a rallying point for the Lady Broncs.

Sheridan scrapped without one of its leaders and kept it to a one-possession game at halftime trailing 20-17.

Buffalo created some cushion right after halftime, scoring the first three baskets of the third frame, jumping out to a 26-17 advantage. Sheridan clawed back to make it a 29-26 game prior to the fourth quarter.

Mitzel pioneered the Lady Broncs’ final push — connecting on consecutive 3-pointers with just under four minutes to play in the game, which pulled her team to within six at 38-32. But the Lady Bison closed on a modest 7-3 run to take the game.

Mitzel finished with 11 to pace the Lady Broncs who are still in search of that illusive first win of the season.

“It’s hard to maintain a positive attitude when you’re losing games, but that’s the only productive emotion you’ve got,” Ligocki said. “[Thursday night] is going to be kind of hard, but you have to get over it and be committed to getting better as coaches and as players.”

Sheridan takes the next couple weeks off before traveling to Cheyenne for a tournament starting Jan. 3.

Final

Buffalo……9 11 9 16 — 45

Sheridan…8 9 9 9 — 35

Scoring

Buffalo — Chapin 12; Davis 8; Sweckard 8; Dobbin 8; Olsen 6; Bauer 3

Sheridan — Mitzel 11; Ligocki 6; Beard 6; Johnson 4; Wilson 3; Morris 3; Rafferty 2