Brandow earns Ucross Foundation fellowship

SHERIDAN — Ucross, a prestigious artists residency program and creative lab for the arts located in eastern Sheridan County, recently announced that Heidi K. Brandow, a multi-disciplinary artist with an active painting, printmaking and social-engagement practice, has been awarded the third Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists. The award includes a one-month residency at Ucross, a stipend of $2,000 and inclusion in a forthcoming exhibition at the Ucross Foundation Art Gallery.

Brandow hails from a long line of Native Hawaiian singers, musicians and traditional dancers on her mother’s side, and Diné storytellers and medicine people on her father’s side. As a painter, Brandow’s work is process driven, and consistently explores and incorporates a variety of materials and patterns. The intentional use of varied materials along with bright and bold colors in Brandow’s work are a reflection of her inspiration, which is drawn from personal, cultural reflections of popular culture.

She is a graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and has studied design at Istanbul Technical University in Istanbul, Turkey, and the Harvard Graduate School of Design in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She follows interdisciplinary artist Sydney Pursel and mixed-media artist Brenda Mallory in receiving the honor. In 2018, both Native American Fellows gave presentations at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts during their residencies.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be selected as the 2019 Ucross Native American Fellow,” Brandow said in a press release. “As an artist with an active arts practice, a full-time commitment to the Institute of American Indian Arts, and a family, I am grateful for Ucross’ support in granting me the time, space, and resources to enhance my craft and create in such a beautiful setting.”

Initiated in 2017, the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists supports the work of contemporary Native American creatives at all stages of their professional careers. It is open to disciplines that include, but are not limited to, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, video, performance art, installation, ceramics and projects involving multiple disciplines.

Two fellowships are awarded annually, one each in spring and fall.

Art by the program’s first two Native American honorees, Sydney Pursel (Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska) and Brenda Mallory (Cherokee Nation), will be featured in the exhibition “Intricate Form” at the Museum of Art in Fort Collins from Jan. 18 through March 17, and at the Ucross Art Gallery from June 3 through Sept. 28.

An artists’ reception will take place at the Ucross gallery June 21. The next application deadline for the fellowship is March 1, 2019.