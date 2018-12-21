Birch Conall Brown

Birch Conall Brown was born Dec. 17, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Josey and Nate Brown of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Steve and Wendy Kelley and Sonja Brown, all of Guernsey.

Leah Kay Borner

Leah Kay Borner was born Dec. 10, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jasmine and Michael Borner of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Sandy Borner of Sheridan; Michael Borner of Hillsboro, Oregon; and Amanda and Holt Roberts of Cheyenne.

Winslow Eugene Maurer

Winslow Eugene Maurer was born Dec. 20, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Andrea and Mike Maurer of Sheridan.

His siblings are brother Kadence Bickel and sisters Allana Bickel and Aslynn Maurer. Her grandparents are Kelly and Ken Rasmussen and Karen Melneck, all of Sheridan.

Sigrid Lois Winter

Sigrid Lois Winter was born Dec. 7, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Tio and Jessica Winter of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Carl and Joan Troemner of Centennial, Colorado, and Brent and Denise Winter of Clearmont.

Everly Furley

Everly Furley was born Dec. 13, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Maison and Colleen Furley of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Kevin and Cheri McCurry of Sheridan and Doug Furley of Sterling, Colorado.

Ella Jo Schock

Ella Jo Schock was born Dec. 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Ryan and Torri Schock of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Kye.

Her grandparents are Nathan and Cassandra Kysar, Rita Glantz and Doug Schock, all of Sheridan.

McKenzie Ann Stewart

McKenzie Ann Stewart was born Dec. 15, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jack and Jennifer Stewart of Sheridan.

Her siblings are sisters Emma and Savannah and brother Brett.

Annika Noel Huff

Annika Noel Huff was born Dec. 12, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Amber and Wesley Huff of Buffalo.

Her siblings are sisters Aurora and Athena and brother Remington.

Her grandparents are Mike Huff of Buffalo, Glen Adkins and Franny Lopez-Adkins of Sheridan and Julie and Gerald Hamlin.

Ezriel Duke Schoenfelder

Ezriel Duke Schoenfelder was born Dec. 7, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents David and Juliene Schoenfelder of Sheridan.

His siblings are sisters Alina, Serina, Ivy, Alexis and Nyomi and brothers Emanuel, Eli and Ean.

His grandparents are Julius and Analyn Asutilla of the Philippines and Jon and Mona Schoenfelder of Sheridan.

Theo Douglas Lee Dees

Theo Douglas Lee Dees was born Dec. 17, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Christian and Kendra Dees of Buffalo.

His sibling is sister Reagan Dees.

Ellie Skye Sawyer

Ellie Skye Sawyer was born Dec. 9, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Michael and Brianna Sawyer of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Tom and Joan Sawyer of Riverton.