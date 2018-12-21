GUILTY: Jury arrives at verdict in less than an hour

SHERIDAN — A jury comprised of eight women and four men found a man guilty of five counts related to methamphetamine distribution in Sheridan County.

Friday morning, a jury unanimously agreed Roger Black was guilty of one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and four counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Black faces up to 100 years in prison and $125,000 in fines.

Before this two-and-a-half day trial for the methamphetamine charges, Black was found guilty of intimidating a witness following a trial in November 2018.

The court will set Black’s sentencing hearing or hearings at a later date, but Judge John Fenn — who presided over the first trial — requested Black undergo a pre-sentence investigation, which details his needs going forward.

Judge William Edelman, who presided over the trial this week, requested that Sheridan County Probation and Parole add an addendum to the most recent conviction’s case file in conjunction with the previously scheduled PSI.

Black will continue to be incarcerated at the Sheridan County Detention Center.

