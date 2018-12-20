Formidable front line: Lecholat, Wright give Broncs length, athleticism, skill

SHERIDAN — Gus Wright and Sam Lecholat had their nickname chosen well before the season started, and it has stuck. The Sheridan High School duo appropriately call themselves the twin towers.

When 6-foot-2, 210-pound Parker Christensen — who led the team in rebounding last season — stands as the third tallest player in Sheridan’s starting five, it’s pretty obvious to see that the Broncs have a size advantage against most teams. That’s because of 6-5 Lecholat and 6-7 Wright.

Fans received a glimpse of what the frontcourt pair could do last season. Both came off the bench for a Sheridan team that finished runner-up at the state tournament. Wright, as a sophomore, averaged 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, while Lecholat, as a freshman, chipped in four points and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

The two youngsters developed chemistry in the abbreviated floor time they had, and it became evident that both would stand as a formidable front line for the next few years.

“We just had those high-low passes all day,” Lecholat said. “… It’s just worked magically, and he [Gus] did the same for me too, so the chemistry was there.”

The chemistry was there, but it didn’t necessarily grow in the offseason. While both Lecholat and Wright participated in AAU ball over the summer, they played for different teams — Lecholat competing in Billings and Wright taking his talents to Casper.

Both players improved their respective games, which remain very similar to one another. Both can play with their back to the basket and stretch their game to the outside. But the time apart allowed Wright and Lecholat to blossom in their own ways.

Wright built up confidence running the floor and with his outside shot, where Lecholat focused on becoming stronger and more agile.

Early returns for the Broncs this year have proven great.

“I feel confident in them doing everything,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “They can score, they play good defense, they go and rebound. Any game either of those guys can take over.

“They are both great kids, and they love to compete, so it’s fun.”

Lecholat is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest, while Wright adds 10.5 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game.

Lecholat is connecting on 66 percent of his shots, and Wright is at 54 percent shooting from the floor.

The two have helped the Broncs average 71.3 points per game — second-best in the state — while only allowing just 50 points per contest, sixth-best in the state.

The two big guys and the Broncs received a litmus test last Friday against Billings West. The Golden Bears trotted out a long and athletic team, but Sheridan led wire-to-wire in a 66-58 victory.

“It’s was really good this early in the season to see a team like that,” Wright said.

“Billings West is one of the best teams in Montana and definitely would be one of the best teams in Wyoming,” he added.

Lecholat and Wright helped the Broncs stay out ahead in the first half against Billings West when teammate Tristan Bower — who’s averaging nearly 25 points per game — was struggling. Wright tallied nine in the first quarter alone and Lecholat scored all nine of his points in the first half.

The 4-0 Broncs currently hold the No. 1 ranking in the coaches/media poll, and Lecholat and Wright have played a sizable role in that.

Both have made themselves a threat all over the floor and their chemistry, as the two biggest players on the team, is unparalleled.

Both big guys have shooting competitions every so often, and their competitive fires don’t burn out there.

Both players admit that Lecholat stands as the better outside shooter where Wright is the best dunker; however, there’s some disagreement as to who’s the best on the block.

“Sam’s back-to-the-basket moves are really nice,” Wright said.

“Definitely Gus,” Lecholat said. “I’m a rookie at it.”

The Broncs couldn’t care less who’s better at what, just so long as both continue to produce and improve. If Lecholat and Wright can manage that, Sheridan’s future remains bright.