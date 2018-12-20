SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block South Thurmond Street, 5:06 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block North Main Street, 9:12 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:46 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 700 block Val Vista Street, 2 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:23 a.m.

• Medical, South Jefferson Street, 5:03 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 9:45 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 a.m.

• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 8:57 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 12:57 a.m.

• Harassment, East Brundage Lane, 2:04 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:14 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 5:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:14 a.m.

• DUS, South Main Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fourth Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 1:58 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Gould Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Cedar Avenue, 2:28 p.m.

• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Littering, Aspen Grove Drive, 2:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Gould Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Eighth Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Family dispute, West Works Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Theft of service, North Main Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Runaway, Dunnuck Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 11:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:57 a.m.

• Theft cold, Clarendon Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 1:11 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 5:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, State Highway 345, Parkman, 11:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Amanda Shaylene Donlon, 27, Banner, DUS, driving without interlock, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sue Ann Nelson, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Travis Woodard, 34, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kaine Sutherland Weiss, Sheridan, 24, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 10