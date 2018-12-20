FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block South Thurmond Street, 5:06 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block North Main Street, 9:12 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:46 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 700 block Val Vista Street, 2 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:23 a.m.

• Medical, South Jefferson Street, 5:03 a.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 9:45 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 a.m.

• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 8:57 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 12:57 a.m.

• Harassment, East Brundage Lane, 2:04 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:14 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 5:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:14 a.m.

• DUS, South Main Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fourth Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 1:58 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Gould Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Cedar Avenue, 2:28 p.m.

• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Littering, Aspen Grove Drive, 2:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Gould Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Eighth Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Family dispute, West Works Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Theft of service, North Main Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Runaway, Dunnuck Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 11:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:57 a.m.

• Theft cold, Clarendon Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 1:11 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 5:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, State Highway 345, Parkman, 11:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Amanda Shaylene Donlon, 27, Banner, DUS, driving without interlock, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sue Ann Nelson, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Travis Woodard, 34, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kaine Sutherland Weiss, Sheridan, 24, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 10

By |Dec. 20, 2018|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.