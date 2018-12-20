Local briefs

Tuba Christmas event set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The annual Tuba Christmas in Sheridan will take place Saturday.

The Tuba Christmas band typically involves local musicians, although some performers have come from as far away as Montana, Idaho, South Dakota and Colorado.

A concert of traditional Christmas carols, free of charge, will be held at the Holiday Inn atrium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is encouraged to take a little time out of the busy holiday season and enjoy the concert.

Ariel Downing and Dale Hoffmann are local Tuba Christmas coordinators. For more information on how to participate, contact Downing at 307-751-2303 or Hoffman at 307-751-5826.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Art exhibit to benefit WWA

SHERIDAN — A winter solstice open house and art exhibit will benefit the Wyoming Wilderness Association this week.

Liz Howell’s art work from the past year will be on display from 3-7 p.m Friday. Art will be sold at a discount, and 10 percent of proceeds will be donated to WWA to help protect public lands.

Refreshments will be served.

The event will take place at 345 W. Whitney St.