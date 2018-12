SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is seeking training seminar proposals for the 2019 Ignite Your Business Conference.

The conference will take place May 23.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 7.

Topics the organization is seeking to be covered include human resources and customer service, marketing and communications, business growth and development and more.

For more information, contact Teresa Detimore at 307-672-2485.