Why do we do it?

Wyoming is home to a hardy stock of industrious people who live and work across a vast state.

As leaders, we must ensure that our children and grandchildren have not only the opportunity to work in our great state, but to have a higher quality of life than the generations before them.

To do that, we must focus on economic development strategies that benefit the entire state.

In the coming series of columns, I will focus on the topic of economic development. In the first, I will ask the question: Why is it that we do economic development?

Wyomingites have never much cared for government involvement, and I understand that. In addition, many people are very ambivalent about the prospect of their communities growing in population.

But economic development does not have to mean an increase in population. Instead, economic development means an increase in prosperity for generations to come.

There are things that a well-run state government can do that private sector cannot. Those include infrastructure development, and when it comes to economic development, infrastructure to business parks in the form of water lines and roadways is crucial.

The other thing our government does well is training and education. We have a public school system and a system of higher education that can train the upcoming crop of skilled workers in Wyoming, starting right here with the Northeastern Wyoming Community College District.

We must focus on economic development for the sustainability of our community. Across the Midwest, there are small towns with shuttered businesses up and down Main Street. We don’t necessarily need more people, but we need trained people to keep our community alive.

When you look at the Wyoming map from 1900, entire towns that have disappeared. We don’t want to be one of them.

We must strike a balance between being a boom town and a ghost town. What we hope to create through carefully planned economic development strategies is a steady, modest growth that ensures our community is sustainable.

To be sustainable, we must not put all our eggs in one basket. In Wyoming, our biggest industries are energy, agriculture and tourism. We want to see those continue to flourish.

If we can also develop jobs in light manufacturing, we will have what economists call diversity in the job base, meaning that when one industry is down, the other can sustain the community’s economy.

The ups and downs will even out, and we will have a more stable economy.

In my next column, I will focus on training and education necessary for making this kind of sustainability a reality.

Dave Kinskey represents Wyoming Senate District 22, which consists of Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County. A businessperson and former mayor of Sheridan, Kinskey can be reached at dave.kinskey@wyoleg.gov or 307-751-6428.