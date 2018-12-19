New poetry book by SHS grad focuses on Wyoming

SHERIDAN — “One might ask, naturally: Who does leave this place and why?”

The question concludes the first of 58 poems in Sheridan High School graduate Tyler Truman Julian’s forthcoming book, “Wyoming: The Next Question to Ask (to Answer).”

Julian said the book — which is published through Finishing Line Press and will print in March 2019 — defies simple categorization. It focuses on issues of memory, legacy, identity and belonging specifically related to Wyoming.

“Poetry fits, but I think it’s so much more than that,” Julian said. “I don’t know, it just seems so in the tradition of the ranch and the family and how much time we spend together just … telling stories.”

Julian lived in Sheridan from sixth grade through 12th grade, moving to the area when his father Don Julian took over as SHS activities director and football head coach. He was born in Riverton but also lived in Laramie and Kemmerer before moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to pursue a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from New Mexico State University in fall 2017.

“That question of home is a little bit ambiguous, and that’s something I tried to capture,” Julian said.

Julian loved reading and writing as a child. The passion waned through middle school and high school, but it was reignited after he attended a writing workshop in Paris while an undergrad at the University of Wyoming. Julian saw writing as a viable future after talking and observing professionals work on their craft.

For his senior thesis at UW, Julian submitted a traditional collection of poems. A lot of them started as notes on his phone when Julian worked on the family sheep ranch in Kemmerer.

“When I was in the tractor cutting hay or when I was out fixing fence or going out to the sheep, I would see something I thought was interesting or profound or whatever, and I would just jot something down and then come back to it later,” Julian said.

Sarah Suzor was one of the writers he met in Paris. Suzor is a 2001 SHS graduate and the owner and founder of Ink, LLC, an editing company.

In 2017, Julian contacted her and asked to help him turn the poems into a book. She accepted and wasted little time diving into the work, which they pursued relentlessly that summer.

“I said, ‘Well, let’s get going,’” Suzor said. “We ended up rewriting maybe 51 percent of it. He did all the rewriting but we worked together to come up with these clever ideas that were going to keep the book moving along and manifest into something that’s going to get published.”

The pairing made sense because the subject matter hit close to home for both of them.

“Because I did know certain things about Wyoming, it felt like this was a perfect fit to work together,” Suzor said. “I knew what he was trying to do and I knew what he was trying to say. I pushed him to get there and he probably wanted to wring my neck sometimes, but he went through all that work … This book is going to be sold around the country, so you have to think, ‘Can somebody from California who’s never been there pick this up and get this feeling of Wyoming?’ So we worked really hard to make some of those universal Wyoming truths accessible to everybody.”

Julian often rewrote his original drafts and honed in on topics he only touched on originally. He said he tried to emphasize realism and turned to authors like CJ Box, Annie Proulx and Craig Johnson as inspiration.

“These poems are kind of like love letters to Wyoming, and a lot of them are pretty dysfunctional love letters,” Julian said. “It would be, I think, wrong to not have the bad with the good. You have to include both, and that complicates the picture.”

Julian and Suzor had weekly conference calls to discuss ideas and revisions. One week, their phone call turned into part of a section in the book called “I am Happy Here,” where the narrator talks with a relative while sitting around a fire.

“Tyler called me and said, ‘I gotta tell you this story,’” Suzor said. “He starts telling me this dialogue that he’s having with this other person, and I just said, ‘Write it down. Don’t tell me this. Write it down. This is a story in itself. This is part of the book.’ … That was a particularly special moment because I feel like Tyler’s own energy created that whole section.”

Suzor has also published two collections of poetry, “After the Fox” and “The Principle Agent,” a line from which begins Julian’s book: “West is just west and it never runs out.”

She said that sentiment resonated with both of them and applies to Julian’s work as well.

“This book is about leaving Wyoming, or I always call it the leaving, not-leaving feeling, or the battle between those two,” Suzor said.

Suzor said Julian excels at creating mental pictures using only a few words.

“He has a wonderful way with subtlety that ends up turning into an image,” Suzor said. “It’s obviously really hard with words, because you’re trying to make people, through your words, see an image. And he has a beautiful ability to be so subtle in those moments to create a world or create a snowstorm or create a drive on the highway … [Wyoming] is special in that way and it’s also really difficult to explain to somebody who doesn’t know it. I think that’s kind of the beauty of what Tyler was able to do, and he worked really hard to do that. It’s hard to explain the unexplainable, but he did.”

His grandfather Truman Julian died earlier this month and people from all over the state and country came to Kemmerer for the funeral. Some of them mentioned Julian’s new book, making the collection even more significant.

“So much of the book is about my grandpa, in a guarded way, in a fictionalized way, where it’s wrestling with the question of memory and identity,” Julian said. “If somebody dies, what does that mean for the next generation? I’m really happy, I guess, to have put that into this book, because that will be part of this legacy in a way.”

With the upcoming book, Julian penned a down-to-earth ode to home.

Next month, Julian will offer book readings in Sheridan. He will be at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. and at Luminous Brewhouse on Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.