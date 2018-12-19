Black starts second trial today

SHERIDAN — Roger Black will begin his second of two trials in two months in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday. The trial is expected to last three days to address counts related to methamphetamine use.

Charges filed by the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office include five counts: one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and four counts of delivery of a controlled substance. For the charges, Black faces up to 100 years in prison and up to $125,000 in fines.

Information filed said a confidential informant notified the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation of possible methamphetamine distribution by Black Sept. 24, 2017. DCI then equipped the informant with an electronic recording device and tracked the activity of the informant and Black on Sept. 25, 2017. The two stopped at a few locations around Sheridan of known drug distributors’ residences to acquire methamphetamine.

The informant completed another two buys for DCI on Oct. 2, 2017, and one on Oct. 12, 2017.

In the state’s pretrial memorandum, Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christina White listed at least 12 witnesses subpoenaed to testify. That list includes six DCI special agents, a forensic analyst also from DCI and five other witnesses. As evidence, the state anticipates presenting audio recordings associated with the controlled buys.

In the defendant’s trial memorandum, attorney William Disney listed four witnesses, one of which is also listed for the state as a potential witness.

Black was found guilty in a two-day trial for one count of intimidating and influencing a witness by using threats.

A woman listed on the information as a witness for the trial related to methamphetamine received a threatening letter from an individual DCI agents determined to be Black.

The letter was delivered by a man with whom Black had been in jail.

Disney represented Black in the previous trial and will continue with the defendant into the trial today. Likewise, White and Sheridan County Attorney Matt Redle will both represent the state Wednesday, as they did for the first trial.

The trial will begin with jury selection at 9 a.m. and continue into witness testimonies and evidence hearings throughout the next two days.