SCSD1 approves potential baseball field

RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees approved a proposal to construct a new sports facility during its regular board meeting Tuesday evening.

During a board work session last week, members of the Big Horn Baseball Club asked for permission to construct a turf baseball field along with a football/soccer practice field and parking space on undeveloped land south of the Big Horn High School football field. The project will largely be funded through private donations, grants and in-kind labor, so the school district will not have to pay for any of it but will still have final approval.

“It looks like a very positive thing for Big Horn,” board chair Gary Reynolds said. “I don’t really see any negatives.”

The next step in funding the facility is the SCSD1 recreation district board meeting Jan. 8. The rec board verbally committed to pay $150,000 toward the project if the school board approved it.

Other business

• Gary Reynolds was unanimously re-elected as board chair. Carol Garber was unanimously re-elected as board vice chair. Karen Walters was unanimously re-elected as board treasurer. Penny Barkan was unanimously re-elected as board clerk.

• The board approved an anonymous donation for $15,000 to Big Horn Elementary School. The board must approve anonymous donations totaling more than $10,000.