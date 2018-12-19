Wyoming news briefs

Two die at jail, VOA corrections program

GILLETTE (WNE) — Two people died over the weekend at the Campbell County jail and the Volunteers of America community corrections program.

Felipe Helms, 35, was found dead in the shower at the Volunteers of America facility at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Deputy Coroner Steve Rozier said an autopsy performed Saturday found that Helms died of cardiac issues.

Video surveillance at the VOA showed Helms entering the shower room at the facility around 11 p.m., Rozier said.

Rozier said he was concerned about the fact that Helms was found more than five hours after he entered the shower.

“It makes you concerned about the level of supervision (at the VOA),” Rozier said.

More than a day later after Helms was found dead, a 48-year-old woman and inmate at the Campbell County jail was found non-responsive at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday while guards were doing bed checks.

Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said emergency responders attempted CPR on the woman but were unsuccessful.

The woman, later identified as Erin A. Partlow, was then taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Man charged with burglarizing evacuated homes

LARAMIE (WNE) — A Colorado man used evacuations during the Badger Creek Fire to burglarize homes in the area of Woods Landing and Jelm Mountain, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Jayce Peterson, 34, is now facing felony charges of aggravated burglary and “accessory before the fact — burglary and theft.”

Subdivisions in the area were evacuated between June 11-18. When one resident returned to his house on June 17, he reported a firearm had been stolen.

Another homeowner and business reported burglaries, as well. In total, it was determined that U.S. currency, several firearms, jewelry, personal items and an ATV were stolen from evacuated property.

On June 28, Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree received a call from LeadsOnline, a technology service that reports suspicious transactions to police.

LeadsOnline reported one of the guns was pawned by Peterson in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Using an FBI offline search, it was determined that Peterson’s vehicle had been marked as abandoned by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office near the state line of Wyoming Highway 10 during the evacuation time-frame. A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy had contacted Peterson in his vehicle on Wyoming Highway 230, near the west side of the evacuation area during the same time frame.

A warrant for Peterson’s arrest was issued and he was eventually arrested and extradited back to Albany County.

Peterson admitted his involvement in the burglaries, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

He also identified the location of the stolen ATV, which was later recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

Oversize loads cause rolling outages in Goshen Co.

TORRINGTON (WNE) — Since September, a series of oversize loads traveling from Canada to Colorado have resulted in rolling power outages in Goshen County. Last week, local electric utility company Wyrulec escorted the third of four planned loads from Anadarko Petroleum through the area.

“We work with two different transport companies, that are each hauling two loads, so each time there are four loads traveling together,” Wyrulec Executive Assistant Kellie Brown explained. “They are hauling compressor buildings that go to oil sites. The loads are about 27-feet tall, which is why they’re so problematic.”

The transport companies must follow a Wyoming Department of Transportation-approved route, one that heads south through Lingle, west on U.S. Highway 26/85 until it reaches Road 41 – or the Rock Shop – and turns south on WY-156; and follows U.S. 85 and WY-154 through Veteran and Hawk Springs.

The route circumvents Highway 85 heading south between Torrington and Silvertip, due to a low railroad crossing.

“The trailers are so big that, as they turn at the Rock Shop, they have to stop traffic both ways,” Brown said. “(Our crews) disconnect the power long enough for them to get under the (power) lines along the route.”

It takes two days and nearly all of Wyrulec’s operations crew working to move the load through the area as quickly as possible, with one group working ahead to shut the power off and raise the lines, while another reconnects as the transport company travels through the county – hence the term “rolling outage.”

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers