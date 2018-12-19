FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Museum to close temporarily

Home|News|Local News|Museum to close temporarily

SHERIDAN – New and exciting things will be coming to the Sheridan County Museum in the next few months, according to museum officials.

The museum will be closed to the public beginning Dec. 17, and will remain closed until further notice. All Tidbit Saturday programs for children will be postponed until late spring. Casual Conversations in History will still take place on the second Wednesday of each month at The Hub on Smith Street.

For more information, call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.

By |Dec. 19, 2018|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.