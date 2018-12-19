Museum to close temporarily

SHERIDAN – New and exciting things will be coming to the Sheridan County Museum in the next few months, according to museum officials.

The museum will be closed to the public beginning Dec. 17, and will remain closed until further notice. All Tidbit Saturday programs for children will be postponed until late spring. Casual Conversations in History will still take place on the second Wednesday of each month at The Hub on Smith Street.

For more information, call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.