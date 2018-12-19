FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Marriages

Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk’s office in October:

• Colter Lyle Stanley, 19, Story, and Shelby Jane Odell, 20, Story, Oct. 6

• Brayden Scott Lee, 19, Billings, Montana, and Grace Michele Shaffer, 18, Billings, Montana, Oct. 6

• Andraya Stamenkovic, 36, Sheridan, and Molly Joy Martoglio, 35, Sheridan, Oct. 13

• Bridget Lynn McMahon, 28, Sheridan, and Brandon James Young Wolf, 35, New Town, North Dakota, Oct. 13

• Arica Marie Andrews, 27, Muskegon, Michigan, and David Michael Johnson, 25, Muskegon, Michigan, Oct. 13

• Cassandra Ruth Burch, 22, Sheridan, and James Francis Dow IV, 22, Sheridan, Oct. 13

• Jimmy Demp Davis, 39, Sheridan, and Heather Marie Henderson, 34, Carthage, Maine, Oct. 15

• Timothy Aaron White, 22, Sheridan, and Danielle Marie Redinger, 21, Sheridan, Oct. 16

• Misti Marie Larsen, 38, Dayton, and Billy Norman Kimmel Jr., 42, Dayton, Oct. 18

• Cheyenne Janelle Wagner, 24, Sheridan, Dakota Jochem Hennigh, 26, Sheridan, Oct. 19

• Lee Everett Willey, 44, Sheridan, and Michelle Leean Smith, 37, Sheridan, Oct. 20

• Royalle Rae Chavez, 36, Birney, Montana, and William Loren Jackman, 47, Birney, Montana, Oct. 22

 

Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk’s office in November:

• Adam Mark Folks, 28, Sheridan, and Emily Paige Folks, 25, Sheridan, Nov. 5

• Michael Peter Gaviotis, 62, Sheridan, and Martha Elizabeth Smith, 57, Sheridan, Nov. 8

• Jonathan Israel Seidel, 49, Banner, and Sally Jo Seidel, 48, Banner, Nov. 9

• Lindsay Elizabeth Cook, 34, Sheridan, and Jeremy Wade Cunningham, 41, Sheridan, Nov. 10

• Casey Jaye Porch, 32, Sheridan, and Austin Wayne Wood, 35, Sheridan, Nov. 10

• Matthew Joseph Otterby, 43, Casper, and Marla Kay Lloyd, 47, Sheridan, Nov. 17

