Broncs host eight-team Border War

SHERIDAN — With the New Year approaching, high school wrestlers and coaches are gaining a better grasp on how their teams will perform later this season. For Sheridan High School, that picture will become clearer at the end of this week.

Sheridan hosts the Border War Duals on Friday, which involve four schools from Wyoming — Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh — and four from Montana — Billings West, Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Colstrip — battling each other in one day. Every team faces the four schools from across its respective state line.

Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said endurance is paramount during a day filled with high-quality competition.

“We’re expecting four hard-fought matches, and that’s what we train for,” Shatto said. “When we wrestle live (in practice), we don’t just do it one time. These guys are trained to go from one match to the next match to the next match.”

With so many contests in one day, Shatto said athletes can’t afford to dwell on mistakes.

“You can ride a good win into the next match, but you’ve gotta have a short memory on the losses,” Shatto said. “… You might get a little banged up in one match and you’ve gotta be able to put that in play and wrestle hurt. You’ve gotta be able to learn from one match to the next.”

Quinn Heyneman said he enjoys the more scheduled format of dual meets. Invitationals usually have more irregular match start times, while duals allow wrestlers to develop a more structured routine because they know where and when they will compete.

“Duals are awesome in the way that you can prepare exactly how you want,” Heyneman said.

The format also helps coaches like Shatto hone in on individuals, because wrestlers from the same team compete one after another on the same mat.

“Wrestling happens quick, in the coaching aspect at least,” Shatto said. “By the time you say [where to gain an advantage], sometimes it’s gone.”

Heyneman listens to high-energy music to pump himself up before matches. Because of the sport’s inherent brevity — matches last for a maximum of three two-minute rounds, totaling six minutes — aggression and quickness are paramount.

“No one really knows — unless you’re a wrestler — what that’s like,” Heyneman said. “… It’s different with another dude who knows what he’s doing and he wants to flatten you. Six minutes is not a lot of time if you’re behind, but it’s a lot of time if you’re tired.”

To perform as well as possible, Heyneman tells himself to “be a bully” before matches. That mantra has developed over the years as he became more comfortable on the mat.

“As a sophomore, first varsity matches, I was just shell-shocked, just so nervous going out there,” Heyneman said.

After struggling a bit, Heyneman’s coaches told him to let loose and turn his nerves into aggression.

“The whole mindset that, ‘I’m not going to get scored on,” Heyneman said.

“‘This dude is not going to get a single breath of fresh air when I’m trying to get a pin. There’s not a dude in the state who’s going to keep me down. There’s not a dude who can keep up with my pace (and) physicality.’”

Per WyoWrestling, Heyneman is currently the highest-ranked Bronc in the state, sitting at second in the 160-pound class.

In total, Sheridan has seven wrestlers ranked in the top seven in various weights.

As usual, Shatto will tinker with which wrestlers to put in certain weight classes.

“We run through scenarios in our head over and over,” Shatto said. “We’ll see how it plays out one weekend and then we’ll maybe make some adjustments the next. It’s a never-ending deal. You’re constantly trying to do what’s best for individuals and the team as well.”

Heyneman equated the weight class tactics to an intellectual game of skill.

“There’s a lot of mental stuff that goes on, more than just head-banging, that people don’t really recognize,” Heyneman said. “There’s a lot of strategy to it. It’s kind of like a chess match.”

The day will likely entail a mental and physical battle for coaches and athletes alike.

The Border War begins 11 a.m. Friday at Sheridan High School.